Estimated values
1994 Nissan Quest GXE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$485
|$1,114
|$1,431
|Clean
|$442
|$1,015
|$1,310
|Average
|$355
|$817
|$1,066
|Rough
|$269
|$620
|$823
