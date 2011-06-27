Used 1993 Nissan Quest Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm151 hp @ 4800 rpm151 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.39.9 ft.39.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity126 cu.ft.126 cu.ft.126 cu.ft.
Length189.9 in.189.9 in.189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3979 lbs.3990 lbs.3979 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Height67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Frost Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Driftwood Metallic
  • Wild Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Solar Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Driftwood Metallic
  • Wild Cherry Metallic
  • Blue Frost Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Dark Solar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dark Solar Blue Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Blue Frost Metallic
  • Driftwood Metallic
  • Wild Cherry Metallic
