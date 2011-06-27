  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pulsar
  4. Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar
  5. Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Pulsar
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Pulsars for sale
List Price Estimate
$786 - $1,829
Used Pulsar for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1987 Nissan Pulsar NX SE Coupe

MAZ, 05/06/2007
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have loved the Nissan Pulsar NX / Nissan EXA for a very long time. These are great cars to drive with their small size, great power (my 87 SE with the CA16DE putting out about 120 HP)! The design is wonderfully unique, not too squared off, but not too round either! I wouldn't give this car up for the world!

Report Abuse

My Pulsar

radvansky, 03/27/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My driving experiences with the NX have shown nothing but good things on behalf of the performance, comfort, and reliability.

Report Abuse

This car is a trooper

Phil Thwing, 04/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My poor little Pulsar been driven all over America, carted over to Germany, England, Scotland, France and Switzerland. I've driven it on roads that a Jeep would have difficulty on, in conditions that would freeze a moose and up slippery roads I could barely walk up in boots. It has gone 135 MPH on the Autobahn, and it has never once complained. Very reliable. Very safe. Loads of fun to drive. Excellent speed and passing ability, especially for the price. My only complaint is that it's LOUD inside when you're going highway speeds.

Report Abuse

R.I.P.

P-L, 01/13/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I fell in love with that vehicle at first sight! T-top makes it a great summer ride with its amazing retro-futuristic design (white with pink stripes on the doors and pop up lights) ,very low and sport driving but also very economic. Never spent any money on it (except for maintenance). Only good points. It's true pain that I felt when I saw it destroyed in the parking lot (hit and run at high speed). Best car ever!!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Pulsars for sale

Related Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles