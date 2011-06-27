Used 1990 Nissan Pulsar Coupe Consumer Reviews
1987 Nissan Pulsar NX SE Coupe
I have loved the Nissan Pulsar NX / Nissan EXA for a very long time. These are great cars to drive with their small size, great power (my 87 SE with the CA16DE putting out about 120 HP)! The design is wonderfully unique, not too squared off, but not too round either! I wouldn't give this car up for the world!
My Pulsar
My driving experiences with the NX have shown nothing but good things on behalf of the performance, comfort, and reliability.
This car is a trooper
My poor little Pulsar been driven all over America, carted over to Germany, England, Scotland, France and Switzerland. I've driven it on roads that a Jeep would have difficulty on, in conditions that would freeze a moose and up slippery roads I could barely walk up in boots. It has gone 135 MPH on the Autobahn, and it has never once complained. Very reliable. Very safe. Loads of fun to drive. Excellent speed and passing ability, especially for the price. My only complaint is that it's LOUD inside when you're going highway speeds.
R.I.P.
I fell in love with that vehicle at first sight! T-top makes it a great summer ride with its amazing retro-futuristic design (white with pink stripes on the doors and pop up lights) ,very low and sport driving but also very economic. Never spent any money on it (except for maintenance). Only good points. It's true pain that I felt when I saw it destroyed in the parking lot (hit and run at high speed). Best car ever!!
