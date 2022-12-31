Skip to main content
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SV Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,720
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating8
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG21/27 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)388.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower284 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque259 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,416 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
On demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length197.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors77.9 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheelbase114.2 in.
EPA interior volume164.6 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity80.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Angle of approach16.1 degrees
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Curb weight4,484 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,000 lbs.
Maximum payload1,416 lbs.
Gross weight5,900 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Glacier White
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room42.3 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Front hip room58.3 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Rear hip room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/60R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Packages
SV Premium Package +$2,170
Lighting Package +$945
SV Black Package +$470
Tow Delete Package -$270
Cargo Package +$345
Interior Options
4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mats w/Bench Seat +$255
4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mats w/Captain's Chairs +$255
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Exterior Options
Premium Paint +$395
Cross Bars +$390
4-Piece Splash Guards +$210
Inventory

