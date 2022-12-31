Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. 2023 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Pathfinder
More about the 2023 Pathfinder
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,820
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating7
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG21/23 MPG
EPA combined MPG21 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)388.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower295 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,295 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
On demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Advertisement
See Available Vehicles Near Ashburn, VA
See Available Nissan Pathfinder® inventory
See Inventory
NissanUSA.com
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length198.8 in.
Overall width without mirrors77.9 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheelbase114.2 in.
EPA interior volume164.6 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity80.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Angle of approach18.8 degrees
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Curb weight4,605 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,000 lbs.
Maximum payload1,295 lbs.
Gross weight5,900 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baja Storm
  • Glacier White
  • Obsidian Green Pearl
  • Boulder Gray Pearl
  • Obsidian Green Pearl
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Gun Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Super Black
  • Baja Storm
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room42.3 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Front hip room58.3 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Rear hip room56.3 in.
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your Pathfinder®
At a Glance:
  • 4 Colors
  • 5 Trims
  • 3 Packages
Choose A TrimNissanUSA.com
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
USB Charging Cable Set +$90
Rock Creek All-season Floor Liners & Cargo Area Protector +$345
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
2-Tone Roof +$395
Premium Paint +$395
Premium Paint and 2-Tone Roof +$790
4-Piece Splash Guards +$210
Inventory

Related 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates