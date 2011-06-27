  1. Home
2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
on demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/462.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower284 hp @ 6400 rpm
Torque259 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$345
Lighting Package +$795
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mats w/Captain's Chairs +$255
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.1 in.
Front hip room58.3 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Exterior Options
Cross Bars +$390
Running Boards +$730
4-Piece Splash Guards +$190
Premium Paint +$395
Premium Paint and 2-Tone Roof +$745
2-Tone Roof +$350
Dimensions
Angle of approach16.1 degrees
Angle of departure15.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4625 lbs.
EPA interior volume164.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight6063 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height70.7 in.
Length197.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1438 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.9 in.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Boulder Gray Pearl/Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Green Pearl/Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat/Super Black
  • Gun Metallic/Super Black
  • Pearl White TriCoat/Super Black
  • Super Black
  • Deep Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Obsidian Green Pearl
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Gun Metallic
  • Mocha Almond Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Chestnut, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
255/50R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
