2022 Nissan Pathfinder SL Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,490
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating8
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
on demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/499.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower284 hp @ 6400 rpm
Torque259 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$345
Lighting Package +$795
SL Premium Package +$2,900
SL Black Package +$470
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mats w/Captain's Chairs +$255
4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mats w/Bench Seat +$255
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.3 in.
Front hip room58.3 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room59.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Cross Bars +$390
4-Piece Splash Guards +$190
Premium Paint +$395
Premium Paint and 2-Tone Roof +$745
2-Tone Roof +$350
Dimensions
Angle of approach16.1 degrees
Angle of departure15.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4506 lbs.
EPA interior volume164.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight5900 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height70.7 in.
Length197.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1394 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.9 in.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Boulder Gray Pearl/Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Green Pearl/Super Black
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat/Super Black
  • Gun Metallic/Super Black
  • Pearl White TriCoat/Super Black
  • Super Black
  • Deep Ocean Blue Pearl
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Obsidian Green Pearl
  • Scarlet Ember Tintcoat
  • Gun Metallic
  • Mocha Almond Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
255/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
