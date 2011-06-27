2022 Nissan Pathfinder Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,410
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|8
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|23
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|388.5/481.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|284 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Torque
|259 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Cargo Package
|+$345
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|4-Piece Carpeted Floor Mats w/Bench Seat
|+$255
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|58.3 in.
|Front leg room
|44.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|59.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|4-Piece Splash Guards
|+$190
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|16.1 degrees
|Angle of departure
|15.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4317 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|164.6 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.1 in.
|Height
|70.9 in.
|Length
|197.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|80.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1583 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.9 in.
|Wheel base
|114.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|255/60R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
