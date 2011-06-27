2019 Nissan Pathfinder Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SLSL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $500 Sales Event for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $1,000 Natural Disaster Relief for Retail - Expires 11/09/2020
Sales Event for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Student/College Grad for Retail
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/04/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Natural Disaster Relief for Retail
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 08/10/2020
- End
- 11/09/2020
Financing(6 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
- Alternative APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.
1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 72 08/25/2020 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.
0.0% APR financing for 12 months at $83.33 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 12 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0% 24 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0% 36 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 48 08/04/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 60 08/04/2020 09/09/2020
Leasing(0 available)
