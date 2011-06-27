Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pathfinder SUV
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,176*
Total Cash Price
$28,889
S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,176*
Total Cash Price
$28,889
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,997*
Total Cash Price
$22,747
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,397*
Total Cash Price
$25,022
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,357*
Total Cash Price
$23,657
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,936*
Total Cash Price
$32,073
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,976*
Total Cash Price
$33,438
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,616*
Total Cash Price
$32,528
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$1,146
|$5,401
|Maintenance
|$679
|$434
|$2,240
|$958
|$1,274
|$5,585
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,568
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,802
|Financing
|$1,553
|$1,250
|$925
|$579
|$210
|$4,516
|Depreciation
|$5,718
|$2,612
|$2,297
|$2,037
|$1,828
|$14,492
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,421
|$7,523
|$8,920
|$7,196
|$7,116
|$43,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,111
|$1,146
|$5,401
|Maintenance
|$679
|$434
|$2,240
|$958
|$1,274
|$5,585
|Repairs
|$130
|$312
|$458
|$535
|$625
|$2,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,568
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,802
|Financing
|$1,553
|$1,250
|$925
|$579
|$210
|$4,516
|Depreciation
|$5,718
|$2,612
|$2,297
|$2,037
|$1,828
|$14,492
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,421
|$7,523
|$8,920
|$7,196
|$7,116
|$43,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$4,253
|Maintenance
|$535
|$342
|$1,764
|$754
|$1,003
|$4,398
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,235
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,419
|Financing
|$1,223
|$984
|$728
|$456
|$165
|$3,556
|Depreciation
|$4,502
|$2,057
|$1,809
|$1,604
|$1,439
|$11,411
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,780
|$5,924
|$7,024
|$5,666
|$5,603
|$33,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$881
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$992
|$4,678
|Maintenance
|$589
|$376
|$1,940
|$829
|$1,103
|$4,838
|Repairs
|$112
|$271
|$397
|$463
|$541
|$1,784
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,561
|Financing
|$1,345
|$1,082
|$801
|$502
|$182
|$3,912
|Depreciation
|$4,952
|$2,263
|$1,990
|$1,764
|$1,583
|$12,552
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,758
|$6,516
|$7,726
|$6,233
|$6,163
|$37,397
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$4,423
|Maintenance
|$556
|$356
|$1,835
|$784
|$1,043
|$4,574
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,284
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,476
|Financing
|$1,272
|$1,023
|$757
|$474
|$172
|$3,698
|Depreciation
|$4,682
|$2,139
|$1,881
|$1,668
|$1,497
|$11,867
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,171
|$6,161
|$7,305
|$5,893
|$5,827
|$35,357
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$1,272
|$5,997
|Maintenance
|$754
|$482
|$2,487
|$1,063
|$1,414
|$6,201
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,741
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,001
|Financing
|$1,724
|$1,387
|$1,026
|$643
|$233
|$5,014
|Depreciation
|$6,348
|$2,900
|$2,551
|$2,262
|$2,029
|$16,090
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,790
|$8,353
|$9,904
|$7,989
|$7,900
|$47,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$1,286
|$1,326
|$6,252
|Maintenance
|$786
|$503
|$2,593
|$1,108
|$1,474
|$6,465
|Repairs
|$150
|$362
|$531
|$619
|$723
|$2,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,815
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,086
|Financing
|$1,798
|$1,446
|$1,070
|$670
|$243
|$5,227
|Depreciation
|$6,618
|$3,024
|$2,659
|$2,358
|$2,115
|$16,774
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$10,787
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,377
|$8,708
|$10,325
|$8,329
|$8,236
|$49,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,251
|$1,290
|$6,082
|Maintenance
|$765
|$489
|$2,523
|$1,078
|$1,434
|$6,289
|Repairs
|$146
|$352
|$516
|$602
|$704
|$2,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,766
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,029
|Financing
|$1,749
|$1,407
|$1,041
|$652
|$236
|$5,085
|Depreciation
|$6,438
|$2,942
|$2,587
|$2,294
|$2,058
|$16,318
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,225
|$10,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,985
|$8,471
|$10,044
|$8,102
|$8,012
|$48,616
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Pathfinder
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder in Virginia is:not available
