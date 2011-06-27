  1. Home
Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222223
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
on demand 4WDyesyesno
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
descent controlyesyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.5/507.0 mi.370.5/507.0 mi.390.0/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.19.5 gal.19.5 gal.
Combined MPG222223
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Torque259 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm259 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm259 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower284 hp @ 6400 rpm284 hp @ 6400 rpm284 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.38.7 ft.38.7 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Trailer Tow Packagenoyesno
SL Premium Packagenoyesno
SL Tech Packagenoyesno
Cargo Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
manual rear seat easy entryyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
front, side, and rear view cameranoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
1 one-touch power windowsyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesno
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
4-Piece Floor Matsyesyesyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyesyesyes
Interior Accent Lightingnoyesno
USB Charging Portsnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Front head room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
clothyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Cross Barsyesyesyes
4-Piece Black Splash Guardsyesyesyes
4-Piece Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyesyes
Special Paint- Pearl Whitenoyesno
Running Boardsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Maximum cargo capacity79.8 cu.ft.79.8 cu.ft.79.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4432 lbs.4479 lbs.4292 lbs.
Gross weight5985 lbs.5985 lbs.5985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach14.7 degrees14.7 degrees14.7 degrees
Angle of departure22.3 degrees22.3 degrees22.3 degrees
Length198.5 in.198.5 in.198.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.7.0 in.7.0 in.
Height70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
EPA interior volume173.8 cu.ft.173.8 cu.ft.173.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.114.2 in.114.2 in.
Width77.2 in.77.2 in.77.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Midnight Jade Metallic
  • Caspian Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Sandstone
  • Pearl White
  • Midnight Jade Metallic
  • Caspian Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Sandstone
  • Midnight Jade Metallic
  • Caspian Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Almond, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
  • Almond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Almond, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P235/65R18 tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,980
Starting MSRP
$37,790
Starting MSRP
$30,290
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles