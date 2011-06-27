Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pathfinder SUV
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,360*
Total Cash Price
$27,921
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,360*
Total Cash Price
$27,921
S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,929*
Total Cash Price
$21,985
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,422*
Total Cash Price
$24,184
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,326*
Total Cash Price
$22,864
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,250*
Total Cash Price
$30,999
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,346*
Total Cash Price
$32,318
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,948*
Total Cash Price
$31,439
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$423
|$1,994
|$933
|$795
|$1,621
|$5,766
|Repairs
|$352
|$513
|$599
|$700
|$819
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,518
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,751
|Financing
|$1,501
|$1,208
|$894
|$559
|$203
|$4,365
|Depreciation
|$5,819
|$2,517
|$2,215
|$1,965
|$1,763
|$14,279
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,479
|$9,242
|$7,741
|$7,209
|$7,690
|$44,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$423
|$1,994
|$933
|$795
|$1,621
|$5,766
|Repairs
|$352
|$513
|$599
|$700
|$819
|$2,983
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,518
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,751
|Financing
|$1,501
|$1,208
|$894
|$559
|$203
|$4,365
|Depreciation
|$5,819
|$2,517
|$2,215
|$1,965
|$1,763
|$14,279
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,479
|$9,242
|$7,741
|$7,209
|$7,690
|$44,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|Maintenance
|$333
|$1,570
|$735
|$626
|$1,276
|$4,540
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,195
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,379
|Financing
|$1,182
|$951
|$704
|$440
|$160
|$3,437
|Depreciation
|$4,582
|$1,982
|$1,744
|$1,547
|$1,388
|$11,243
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,826
|$7,277
|$6,095
|$5,676
|$6,055
|$34,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$4,736
|Maintenance
|$366
|$1,727
|$809
|$689
|$1,404
|$4,994
|Repairs
|$305
|$444
|$519
|$606
|$710
|$2,584
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,315
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,300
|$1,046
|$774
|$484
|$176
|$3,781
|Depreciation
|$5,040
|$2,180
|$1,918
|$1,702
|$1,527
|$12,367
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,809
|$8,005
|$6,705
|$6,244
|$6,661
|$38,422
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$950
|$4,477
|Maintenance
|$346
|$1,633
|$764
|$651
|$1,327
|$4,722
|Repairs
|$288
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$671
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,243
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,434
|Financing
|$1,229
|$989
|$732
|$458
|$166
|$3,574
|Depreciation
|$4,765
|$2,061
|$1,814
|$1,609
|$1,444
|$11,693
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,219
|$7,568
|$6,339
|$5,903
|$6,297
|$36,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,287
|$6,070
|Maintenance
|$470
|$2,214
|$1,036
|$883
|$1,799
|$6,401
|Repairs
|$391
|$570
|$666
|$777
|$909
|$3,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,685
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,944
|Financing
|$1,667
|$1,341
|$993
|$620
|$226
|$4,846
|Depreciation
|$6,461
|$2,795
|$2,459
|$2,181
|$1,957
|$15,853
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,855
|$10,261
|$8,594
|$8,003
|$8,538
|$49,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,342
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$490
|$2,308
|$1,080
|$920
|$1,876
|$6,674
|Repairs
|$407
|$594
|$694
|$810
|$948
|$3,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,757
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,027
|Financing
|$1,738
|$1,398
|$1,035
|$647
|$235
|$5,052
|Depreciation
|$6,736
|$2,914
|$2,564
|$2,274
|$2,040
|$16,527
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,444
|$10,697
|$8,960
|$8,344
|$8,901
|$51,346
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$6,156
|Maintenance
|$476
|$2,245
|$1,051
|$895
|$1,825
|$6,492
|Repairs
|$396
|$578
|$675
|$788
|$922
|$3,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,972
|Financing
|$1,690
|$1,360
|$1,007
|$629
|$229
|$4,915
|Depreciation
|$6,552
|$2,834
|$2,494
|$2,212
|$1,985
|$16,077
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,051
|$10,406
|$8,716
|$8,117
|$8,659
|$49,948
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Pathfinder
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder in Virginia is:not available
