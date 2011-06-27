Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pathfinder SUV
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,556*
Total Cash Price
$21,749
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,426*
Total Cash Price
$27,621
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,426*
Total Cash Price
$27,621
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,212*
Total Cash Price
$23,924
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,018*
Total Cash Price
$22,619
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,544*
Total Cash Price
$30,666
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,737*
Total Cash Price
$31,971
S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,275*
Total Cash Price
$31,101
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|Maintenance
|$1,399
|$720
|$612
|$526
|$1,654
|$4,911
|Repairs
|$397
|$460
|$538
|$630
|$737
|$2,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,183
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,367
|Financing
|$1,170
|$940
|$697
|$435
|$158
|$3,400
|Depreciation
|$4,977
|$2,131
|$1,875
|$1,661
|$1,491
|$12,135
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,383
|$6,621
|$6,162
|$5,764
|$6,626
|$36,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$1,777
|$914
|$777
|$668
|$2,101
|$6,237
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$683
|$800
|$936
|$3,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,502
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,736
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,194
|$885
|$552
|$201
|$4,318
|Depreciation
|$6,321
|$2,706
|$2,381
|$2,109
|$1,894
|$15,411
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,456
|$8,409
|$7,826
|$7,320
|$8,415
|$46,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$5,467
|Maintenance
|$1,777
|$914
|$777
|$668
|$2,101
|$6,237
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$683
|$800
|$936
|$3,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,502
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,736
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,194
|$885
|$552
|$201
|$4,318
|Depreciation
|$6,321
|$2,706
|$2,381
|$2,109
|$1,894
|$15,411
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,456
|$8,409
|$7,826
|$7,320
|$8,415
|$46,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$975
|$1,004
|$4,736
|Maintenance
|$1,539
|$792
|$673
|$579
|$1,819
|$5,402
|Repairs
|$437
|$506
|$592
|$693
|$811
|$3,038
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,301
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,504
|Financing
|$1,287
|$1,034
|$767
|$479
|$174
|$3,740
|Depreciation
|$5,475
|$2,344
|$2,063
|$1,827
|$1,640
|$13,349
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,521
|$7,283
|$6,778
|$6,340
|$7,289
|$40,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$950
|$4,477
|Maintenance
|$1,455
|$749
|$636
|$547
|$1,720
|$5,107
|Repairs
|$413
|$478
|$560
|$655
|$766
|$2,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,230
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,422
|Financing
|$1,217
|$978
|$725
|$452
|$164
|$3,536
|Depreciation
|$5,176
|$2,216
|$1,950
|$1,727
|$1,551
|$12,620
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,838
|$6,886
|$6,408
|$5,995
|$6,891
|$38,018
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,287
|$6,070
|Maintenance
|$1,973
|$1,015
|$863
|$742
|$2,332
|$6,925
|Repairs
|$560
|$649
|$759
|$888
|$1,039
|$3,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,668
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,927
|Financing
|$1,650
|$1,325
|$983
|$613
|$223
|$4,794
|Depreciation
|$7,018
|$3,005
|$2,644
|$2,342
|$2,102
|$17,110
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,050
|$9,336
|$8,688
|$8,127
|$9,343
|$51,544
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,342
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$2,057
|$1,058
|$900
|$773
|$2,431
|$7,219
|Repairs
|$584
|$676
|$791
|$926
|$1,083
|$4,060
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,739
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,009
|Financing
|$1,720
|$1,382
|$1,025
|$639
|$232
|$4,998
|Depreciation
|$7,316
|$3,133
|$2,756
|$2,442
|$2,192
|$17,838
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,733
|$9,733
|$9,058
|$8,473
|$9,740
|$53,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$6,156
|Maintenance
|$2,001
|$1,030
|$875
|$752
|$2,365
|$7,023
|Repairs
|$568
|$658
|$769
|$901
|$1,054
|$3,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,692
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,955
|Financing
|$1,673
|$1,344
|$997
|$622
|$226
|$4,862
|Depreciation
|$7,117
|$3,047
|$2,681
|$2,375
|$2,132
|$17,353
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,278
|$9,468
|$8,812
|$8,243
|$9,475
|$52,275
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Pathfinder
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder in Virginia is:not available
