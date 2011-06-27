Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Pathfinder SUV
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,913*
Total Cash Price
$23,641
SV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,913*
Total Cash Price
$23,641
S 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,035*
Total Cash Price
$20,477
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,960*
Total Cash Price
$19,360
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,754*
Total Cash Price
$26,247
S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,828*
Total Cash Price
$27,364
SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,445*
Total Cash Price
$26,619
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,035*
Total Cash Price
$20,477
S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,333*
Total Cash Price
$24,944
SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,726*
Total Cash Price
$20,849
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,577*
Total Cash Price
$18,615
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,184*
Total Cash Price
$22,710
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|Maintenance
|$903
|$761
|$653
|$1,850
|$1,501
|$5,668
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,295
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,529
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,022
|$757
|$474
|$171
|$3,696
|Depreciation
|$5,942
|$2,447
|$2,154
|$1,909
|$1,712
|$14,164
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,785
|$7,837
|$7,371
|$8,263
|$7,657
|$43,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$5,104
|Maintenance
|$903
|$761
|$653
|$1,850
|$1,501
|$5,668
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$781
|$914
|$1,066
|$4,003
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,295
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,529
|Financing
|$1,271
|$1,022
|$757
|$474
|$171
|$3,696
|Depreciation
|$5,942
|$2,447
|$2,154
|$1,909
|$1,712
|$14,164
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,785
|$7,837
|$7,371
|$8,263
|$7,657
|$43,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|Maintenance
|$782
|$659
|$565
|$1,603
|$1,300
|$4,909
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,122
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,324
|Financing
|$1,101
|$886
|$656
|$410
|$149
|$3,201
|Depreciation
|$5,147
|$2,120
|$1,866
|$1,653
|$1,483
|$12,268
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,074
|$6,788
|$6,384
|$7,157
|$6,632
|$38,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$4,180
|Maintenance
|$739
|$623
|$535
|$1,515
|$1,229
|$4,642
|Repairs
|$471
|$546
|$640
|$749
|$873
|$3,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,061
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,252
|Financing
|$1,041
|$837
|$620
|$388
|$140
|$3,026
|Depreciation
|$4,866
|$2,004
|$1,764
|$1,563
|$1,402
|$11,599
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,470
|$6,418
|$6,036
|$6,766
|$6,270
|$35,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,667
|Maintenance
|$1,003
|$845
|$725
|$2,054
|$1,667
|$6,293
|Repairs
|$639
|$740
|$867
|$1,015
|$1,183
|$4,444
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,438
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,698
|Financing
|$1,411
|$1,135
|$840
|$526
|$190
|$4,103
|Depreciation
|$6,597
|$2,717
|$2,391
|$2,119
|$1,901
|$15,726
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,194
|$8,701
|$8,184
|$9,173
|$8,501
|$48,754
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,180
|$1,216
|$1,252
|$5,908
|Maintenance
|$1,045
|$881
|$756
|$2,142
|$1,738
|$6,561
|Repairs
|$666
|$772
|$904
|$1,058
|$1,233
|$4,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,499
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,770
|Financing
|$1,471
|$1,183
|$876
|$548
|$198
|$4,278
|Depreciation
|$6,878
|$2,833
|$2,493
|$2,209
|$1,982
|$16,395
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,798
|$9,071
|$8,532
|$9,564
|$8,863
|$50,828
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$5,747
|Maintenance
|$1,017
|$857
|$735
|$2,084
|$1,690
|$6,382
|Repairs
|$648
|$751
|$879
|$1,030
|$1,200
|$4,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$1,722
|Financing
|$1,431
|$1,151
|$852
|$533
|$193
|$4,161
|Depreciation
|$6,691
|$2,756
|$2,425
|$2,149
|$1,928
|$15,949
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,396
|$8,825
|$8,300
|$9,304
|$8,621
|$49,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$4,421
|Maintenance
|$782
|$659
|$565
|$1,603
|$1,300
|$4,909
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$677
|$792
|$923
|$3,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,122
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,324
|Financing
|$1,101
|$886
|$656
|$410
|$149
|$3,201
|Depreciation
|$5,147
|$2,120
|$1,866
|$1,653
|$1,483
|$12,268
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,074
|$6,788
|$6,384
|$7,157
|$6,632
|$38,035
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$5,385
|Maintenance
|$953
|$803
|$689
|$1,952
|$1,584
|$5,980
|Repairs
|$607
|$704
|$824
|$965
|$1,124
|$4,224
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,367
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,613
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,079
|$799
|$500
|$181
|$3,899
|Depreciation
|$6,270
|$2,582
|$2,273
|$2,014
|$1,806
|$14,945
|Fuel
|$1,938
|$1,995
|$2,056
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$10,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,490
|$8,269
|$7,777
|$8,718
|$8,079
|$46,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$874
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$4,501
|Maintenance
|$796
|$671
|$576
|$1,632
|$1,324
|$4,999
|Repairs
|$507
|$588
|$689
|$806
|$940
|$3,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,142
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,348
|Financing
|$1,121
|$902
|$668
|$418
|$151
|$3,259
|Depreciation
|$5,240
|$2,158
|$1,900
|$1,683
|$1,510
|$12,491
|Fuel
|$1,620
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$1,770
|$1,822
|$8,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,275
|$6,912
|$6,500
|$7,287
|$6,752
|$38,726
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|Maintenance
|$711
|$599
|$514
|$1,457
|$1,182
|$4,463
|Repairs
|$453
|$525
|$615
|$720
|$839
|$3,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,020
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,204
|Financing
|$1,001
|$805
|$596
|$373
|$135
|$2,910
|Depreciation
|$4,679
|$1,927
|$1,696
|$1,503
|$1,348
|$11,153
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,067
|$6,171
|$5,804
|$6,506
|$6,029
|$34,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Pathfinder SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$4,903
|Maintenance
|$867
|$731
|$627
|$1,778
|$1,442
|$5,445
|Repairs
|$553
|$641
|$750
|$878
|$1,024
|$3,845
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,221
|$982
|$727
|$455
|$165
|$3,550
|Depreciation
|$5,708
|$2,351
|$2,069
|$1,834
|$1,645
|$13,607
|Fuel
|$1,764
|$1,817
|$1,871
|$1,928
|$1,985
|$9,365
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,282
|$7,529
|$7,081
|$7,937
|$7,355
|$42,184
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Pathfinder
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder in Virginia is:not available
