Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,850
on demand 4WDyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)487.5/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Base engine size2.5 l
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,850
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Trailer Tow Packageyes
SL Premium Packageyes
SL Tech Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,850
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,850
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Dual DVD Entertainment Systemyes
4-Piece Floor Matsyes
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,850
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,850
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Cross Barsyes
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Front track65.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4592 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Angle of approach14.7 degrees
Maximum payload1408 lbs.
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length197.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height70.2 in.
EPA interior volume173.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.2 in.
Width77.2 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Stone Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Moonlight White Pearl
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Almond, leather
  • Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,850
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
