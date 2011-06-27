Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,810
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|370.5/487.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
|Torque
|240 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
|Cargo Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
|4-Piece Floor Mats
|yes
|Illuminated Kick Plates
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
|Front head room
|42.2 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.4 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
|4-Piece Splash Guards
|yes
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
|Front track
|65.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|79.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4290 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5986 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.34 cd.
|Angle of approach
|14.7 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1696 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|22.3 degrees
|Length
|197.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.5 in.
|Height
|69.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|157.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.2 in.
|Width
|77.2 in.
|Rear track
|65.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/65R18 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
