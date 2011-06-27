Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,120
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,120
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Navigation Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,120
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,120
DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Floor Mats and Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,120
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,120
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Moonroof Wind Deflectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4676 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees
Maximum payload1047 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length192.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Super Black Metallic
  • Espresso Black Metallic
  • Red Brick Metallic
  • Avalanche
  • Silver Lightning Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cafe Latte, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Steel spare wheelyes
P265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,120
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,120
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
