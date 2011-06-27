Used 2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,280
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,280
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,280
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,280
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4583 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.8 degrees
Maximum payload1417 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length192.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height72.3 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost
  • Mocha
  • Super Black
  • Avalanche
  • Majestic Blue
  • Red Brawn
  • Silver Lightning
  • Storm Gray
  • Desert Stone
Interior Colors
  • Russet, leather
  • Cafè Latte, leather
  • Cafè Latte, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,280
P265/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,280
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,280
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
