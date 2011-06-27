Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171617
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesnoyes
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
on demand 4WDnoyesno
automatic locking hubsnoyesno
Front and rear limited slip differentialnoyesno
hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg14/20 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/464.2 mi.295.4/422.0 mi.316.5/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG171617
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm288 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower266 hp @ 5600 rpm266 hp @ 5600 rpm266 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.39.2 ft.39.5 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
auxiliary audio inputnonoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
radio data systemnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Air conditioningyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
first aid kityesnoyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesnoyes
front reading lightsnoyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
leather trim on doorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.no
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
fold flat passenger seatyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesyesno
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
heated driver seatnonoyes
heated passenger seatnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnoyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.2 cu.ft.79.2 cu.ft.79.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4507 lbs.4629 lbs.4612 lbs.
Gross weight5800 lbs.6000 lbs.5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30.7 degrees30.7 degrees30.7 degrees
Maximum payload1317 lbs.1415 lbs.1227 lbs.
Angle of departure22.4 degrees22.4 degrees22.4 degrees
Length187.6 in.187.6 in.187.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.8.6 in.
Height72.4 in.72.8 in.72.4 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Lightning
  • Storm Gray
  • Super Black
  • Avalanche
  • Red Brawn
  • Silverton Blue
  • Majestic Blue
  • Desert Stone
  • Silver Lightning
  • Storm Gray
  • Super Black
  • Avalanche
  • Desert Stone
  • Red Brawn
  • Silverton Blue
  • Silver Lightning
  • Storm Gray
  • Super Black
  • Avalanche
  • Desert Stone
  • Red Brawn
  • Silverton Blue
  • Majestic Blue
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Desert, leather
  • Desert, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Desert, leather
  • Desert, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Desert, leather
  • Desert, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
P265/70R16 tiresyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P245/75R16 tiresnoyesno
P265/65R17 tiresnonoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,850
Starting MSRP
$27,600
Starting MSRP
$33,800
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Pathfinder InventorySee Pathfinder InventorySee Pathfinder Inventory

