Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder LE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,000
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Torque291 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,000
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,000
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4815 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31.9 degrees
Maximum payload1186 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length187.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height72.9 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Metallic
  • Silver Lightning Metallic
  • Avalanche
  • Canteen Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Red Brawn Pearl
  • Woodland Bronze Metallic
  • Silverton Blue Pearl
  • Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Desert
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Alloy spare wheelyes
P265/65R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,000
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
