Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Torque291 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,100
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,100
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4483 lbs.
Gross weight5800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Maximum payload1317 lbs.
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length187.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height72.4 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Metallic
  • Silver Lightning Metallic
  • Avalanche
  • Canteen Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Red Brawn Pearl
  • Woodland Bronze Metallic
  • Silverton Blue Pearl
  • Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Desert
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,100
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
