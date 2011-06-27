Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,150
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,150
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,150
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,150
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,150
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.
Curb weight4304 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33 degrees
Maximum payload996 lbs.
Angle of departure28 degrees
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Chrome Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Canteen Metallic
  • Polished Pewter Metallic
  • Luminous Gold Metallic
  • Merlot Pearl
  • Burnt Copper Pearl
  • Glacier Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Alloy spare wheelyes
17 x 8 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,150
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
