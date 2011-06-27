  1. Home
Used 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,799
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,799
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,799
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,799
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,799
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,799
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,799
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,799
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,799
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,799
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,799
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,799
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.
Curb weight3975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33 degrees
Angle of departure28 degrees
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,799
Exterior Colors
  • Polished Pewter Metallic
  • Sunlit Sand Metallic
  • Merlot Pearl
  • Burnt Copper Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Chrome Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,799
P255/65R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,799
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,799
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
