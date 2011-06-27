  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2002 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Nissan Pathfinder LE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,499
See Pathfinder Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,499
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Pathfinder
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,499
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,499
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,499
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,499
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
150 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,499
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,499
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,499
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,499
Front head room38 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,499
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,499
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4304 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,499
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Pearl
  • Merlot Pearl
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Bronzed Gray Metallic
  • Chrome Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Bayshore Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,499
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P245/65R S tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,499
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,499
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Pathfinder Inventory

Related Used 2002 Nissan Pathfinder LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles