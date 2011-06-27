  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Pathfinder
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,349
See Pathfinder Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,349
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Pathfinder
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,349
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,349
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,349
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,349
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,349
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,349
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,349
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,349
premium clothyes
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,349
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,349
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4278 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,349
Exterior Colors
  • Burnt Cherry Clearcoat Pearl
  • Bronzed Gray Clearcoat IO Metallic
  • Bayshore Blue Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Aspen White Pearlglow
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Sierra Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Blaze Red
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,349
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/65R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,349
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,349
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Pathfinder Inventory

Related Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles