Used 2000 Nissan Pathfinder SE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Pathfinder
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3907 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sherwood Green
  • Cloud White
  • Bayshore Blue
  • Crimson Blaze Red
  • Mahogany Pearl
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Sierra Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Slate
