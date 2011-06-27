Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151615
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg15/18 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/337.6 mi.316.5/379.8 mi.295.4/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG151615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.42.0 ft.42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.51.5 in.51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.31.8 in.31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Measurements
Length178.3 in.182.7 in.182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3960 lbs.3881 lbs.4157 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.0 cu.ft.38.0 cu.ft.38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.8.3 in.8.3 in.
Height67.1 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width68.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Neptune Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Pearl Metallic
  • Mahogany Pearl
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Rain Forest Green Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Sierra Silver Metallic
  • Mahogany Pearl
  • Sherwood Green Pearl
  • Bayshore Blue
  • Cloud White
  • Crimson Blaze Red
  • Sierra Silver Metallic
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Aspen White Pearlglow
  • Bayshore Blue
  • Cayenne Red
  • Mahogany Pearl
  • Sierra Silver Metallic
  • Sequoia Green Metallic Pearl
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Blond
  • Gray
  • Blond
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Blond
