Used 1998 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Pathfinder
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151516
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/16 mpg14/17 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/337.6 mi.295.4/358.7 mi.295.4/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG151516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 4800 rpm168 hp @ 4800 rpm168 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.51.5 in.51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.31.8 in.31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.85 cu.ft.85 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.178.3 in.178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3920 lbs.4020 lbs.3775 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.5150 lbs.4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.0 cu.ft.38.0 cu.ft.38.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.5 in.
Height67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Green Iron Oxide Pearl Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
