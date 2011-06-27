  1. Home
Used 1997 Nissan Pathfinder LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/374.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Length178.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Gross weight5150 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Super Black
  • Cloud White
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
