Used 1997 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Pathfinder
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151616
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg15/18 mpg15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/353.6 mi.312.0/374.4 mi.312.0/374.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.20.8 gal.20.8 gal.
Combined MPG151616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 4800 rpm168 hp @ 4800 rpm168 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Length178.3 in.178.3 in.178.3 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Gross weight4850 lbs.5150 lbs.5150 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cloud White
  • Cobalt Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Cloud White
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Cloud White
  • Beige Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
