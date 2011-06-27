Used 1996 Nissan Pathfinder XE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3920 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sahara Beige
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red
  • Cobalt Green Pearl
  • Mediterranean Blue
