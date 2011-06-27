Used 1996 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Pathfinder
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151615
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg15/18 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/358.7 mi.316.5/379.8 mi.295.4/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG151615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm196 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 4800 rpm168 hp @ 4800 rpm168 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.51.5 in.51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.31.8 in.31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.85 cu.ft.85 cu.ft.
Length178.3 in.178.3 in.178.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3920 lbs.3675 lbs.4020 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.7.5 in.
Height67.1 in.67.1 in.67.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.106.3 in.106.3 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sahara Beige
  • Super Black
  • Cayenne Red
  • Cobalt Green Pearl
  • Mediterranean Blue
  • Cayenne Red
  • Super Black
  • Cobalt Green Pearl
  • Sahara Beige
  • Mediterranean Blue
  • Super Black
  • Rain Forest Green Pearl
  • Mahogany Pearl
