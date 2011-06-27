  1. Home
Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder LE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/346.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4090 lbs.
Height65.7 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vail White
  • Super Black
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Cobalt Green Pearl Metallic
