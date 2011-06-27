Used 1994 Nissan Pathfinder SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/346.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight3955 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Scarlet
  • Super Black
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Metallic
  • Vail White
