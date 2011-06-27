  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 1994 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Pathfinder
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/346.8 mi.285.6/346.8 mi.285.6/346.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.4 gal.20.4 gal.20.4 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.171.9 in.171.9 in.
Curb weight3885 lbs.nono
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.31.4 cu.ft.31.4 cu.ft.
Height65.7 in.66.1 in.65.7 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Scarlet
  • Black Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
