Used 1993 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Pathfinder
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/346.8 mi.285.6/346.8 mi.285.6/346.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.4 gal.20.4 gal.20.4 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.35.5 ft.42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.33.1 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.171.9 in.171.9 in.
Curb weight3520 lbs.3795 lbs.3850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.31.4 cu.ft.31.4 cu.ft.
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.66.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Blue Jade Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Gray Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Blue Metallic
  • Scarlet
