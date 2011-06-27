Used 1992 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/358.7 mi.295.4/358.7 mi.295.4/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length171.9 in.171.9 in.171.9 in.
Curb weight3520 lbs.3850 lbs.3795 lbs.
Height65.7 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Maximum payload3500.0 lbs.3500.0 lbs.3500.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Safari Green Metallic
  • Riviera Blue Pearl
  • Cherry Red Pearl
  • Aztec Red
  • Champagne Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Vail White
  • Charcoal Pearl
  • Super Black
  • Safari Green Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl
  • Cherry Red Pearl
  • Riviera Blue Pearl
  • Aztec Red
  • Vail White
  • Charcoal Pearl
  • Champagne Pearl
  • Riviera Blue Pearl
  • Cherry Red Pearl
  • Aztec Red
  • Super Black
  • Charcoal Pearl
  • Vail White
