Used 1992 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews

Teenager's first car, still lovin it. davidjayess , 08/17/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I am 17, and my red '92 pathfinder is a hand-me-down from my stepdad. It's a 5 speed, and it never breaks. Ever. 280K and counting! It's fun to drive, and I have the OEM metal bumper guard on the front and the swinging metal gate with a spare on the back. My friends and I feel more safe and comfortable in this car than any of my friends feel in their own! The car has personality, and that's hard to find these days. If I shift low and coast in neutral often (I live in a hilly place) I can get between 18-23 mpg. I love that the car is high enough off the ground to keep me safer than, say, a sedan, but not high enough for me to feel disconnected from the road. It's also pretty easy to park. Report Abuse

Reliability Plus jis , 08/26/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is probably the best and most reliable car I have ever owned. No Maintenance problems, never had a tune up and never failed to start in all weather and even sitting at the airport for 15 days or so. Just change the oil religiously every 3000 miles, one set of tires and brakes and xmission oil at 30,000 miles. One thing--they put the cup holders in a clumsy place on the console, other than that - just great! Report Abuse

fuel sending unit rring , 08/19/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great truck, absolutely everything works! This V6 has a pump & sending unit in the tank, access panel on top. Ours was reading only in the middle. We cleaned the varestat with carb cleaner and scotchbright as well as the wiper. It works good as new, the tank is 20 gallons not 15 as listed in many manuals. We also installed a bull bar as the front end is weak. Report Abuse

Best Vehicle I've Ever Owned skresan , 09/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck has 230,000 miles on it and it going to my daughter. After all these miles the only thing it needs is a little suspension repair (ball joints and springs are worn). In still runs great. Always started up every time for 14 years of what I would say was very rough driving. It is a 2WD, but has the heart of a 4WD. This truck went almost everywhere in mountain and desert. I am going to miss my red SUV. Report Abuse