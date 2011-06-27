Used 1991 Nissan Pathfinder XE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)305.2/370.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.
Curb weight3520 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Safari Green Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Riviera Blue Pearl Metallic
