Used 1991 Nissan Pathfinder Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Pathfinder
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/358.7 mi.295.4/358.7 mi.305.2/370.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.8 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.35.5 ft.35.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.
Length171.9 in.171.9 in.171.9 in.
Curb weight3850 lbs.3850 lbs.3520 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.5000 lbs.4700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.31.4 cu.ft.31.4 cu.ft.
Height66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vail White
  • Safari Green Metallic
  • Riviera Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Safari Green Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Riviera Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Safari Green Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Cherry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Red
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Vail White
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Riviera Blue Pearl Metallic
