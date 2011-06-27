  1. Home
Used 1990 Nissan Pathfinder SUV Consumer Reviews

4.1
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1990 Pathfinder SE

NewEnglandRover, 05/13/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Awesome truck, Nissan definitely did a good job and built it to last. Got used with just under 100,000 miles and it is still running strong with 235,000 miles. Only work done besides the basics (tires brakes belts timing...) was a transmission around 160,000 miles. Really shines offroad and in the winter with the 4x4. Just starting to rust, but after almost 20 years of reliability it is to be expected.

Reliable. Will not die.

Robert, 12/05/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've owned my pathy for almost 10 years now; bought it used in 2000 from a guy who babied it. I've treated it pretty harsh.. lot's of offroading excursions and suspension damage. But the pathy always seems to survive... I can't seem to kill it. The only major repairs I've done are suspension (most likely my fault) and I had to replace the clutch hydraulics at 140,000 miles.

1990 Pathfinder 4dr XE

woody273, 07/19/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

When Nissan made this car, they couldn't have done a better job. I think this is one of the most reliable cars on the road. I haven't had a SINGLE problem. I drive the car hard, and it does extremely well on road and off. I take this truck to and from Vermont, and it does fantastic in the snow. I think if someone gets the opportunity, they should definately purchase this vehicle.

1990 Pathfinder, original owner

Physco, 10/01/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have close to 150,000 miles. The only major thing that needed fixing is the automatic transmission at about 120,000 miles. It was suggested that there is a possible design flaw that does not pump enough oil to the rear when running at high speeds. The oil flow was increased during the rebuild. It drives great through snow and ice. When I first got it, I drove it off road thought about 3 feet of fresh snow without being stuck. The view is great. It had the largest fuel tank of the SUVs I considered for purchase. Overall, the cost of ownership has been very low and I highly recomment it to anyone.

2DR 4WD SE '88

cheuer, 07/08/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought it with 95,000 on it and have driven it another 102,000. With 197,000 miles the only thing I have changed so far is the timing belt, tires, brakes and oil. Clutch, alt, water pump are orig. and I tow things often. You never see these in the junk yard because they are so well built and on the road.

