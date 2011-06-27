Used 2015 Nissan NV200 S Features & Specs
|Overview
See NV200 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|348.0/377.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Torque
|139 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|131 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Rear Door Glass Package
|yes
|Cruise Control Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|2 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System Package
|yes
|All Season Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Front head room
|41.7 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|vinyl/cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.3 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Body Side Moldings
|yes
|Sliding Door Glass Package (Passenger Side)
|yes
|Rear Sonar System
|yes
|Splash Guards (4-Piece Set)
|yes
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Maximum cargo capacity
|122.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3260 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4751 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|122.7 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|17.3 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1480 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|24.8 degrees
|Length
|186.3 in.
|Ground clearance
|6.5 in.
|Height
|73.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|178.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|115.2 in.
|Width
|68.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|185/60R15 tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the NV200
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,720
|Basic
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2015 Nissan NV200 S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic