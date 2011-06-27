Estimated values
2013 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,256
|$6,651
|$7,875
|Clean
|$5,078
|$6,424
|$7,581
|Average
|$4,721
|$5,970
|$6,993
|Rough
|$4,364
|$5,516
|$6,404
2013 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,081
|$6,427
|$7,609
|Clean
|$4,909
|$6,207
|$7,325
|Average
|$4,564
|$5,769
|$6,756
|Rough
|$4,218
|$5,330
|$6,188