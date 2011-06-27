Used 2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
Packages
Rear Door Glass Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
120V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Season Floor Matsyes
Nissan Fleet Trackeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room63.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
Exterior Options
Sliding Door Window Packageyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track68.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity323.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6066 lbs.
Gross weight9100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place323.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Maximum payload2866 lbs.
Angle of departure17.4 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height105.0 in.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Alert
  • Navy Blue
  • Tuscan Sun
  • Super Black
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Avalanche
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
