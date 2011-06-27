  1. Home
2021 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV Specs & Features

More about the 2021 NV Passenger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque281 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower261 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front, rear, third and fourth row head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Season Rubber Floor Matsyes
Rear Carpet Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room42.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room70.4 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room69.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paint - Pearl Whiteyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity238.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight6784 lbs.
Gross weight9520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Maximum payload2730 lbs.
Angle of departure16.7 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height84.0 in.
EPA interior volume267.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Pearl White TriCoat
  • Super Black
  • Glacier White
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
LT245/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
