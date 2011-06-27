  1. Home
2020 Nissan NV Passenger Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Nissan NV Passenger

3500 SL

3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Select returning NMAC lessees may be eligible for waiver of up to 2 remaining lease payments, plus waiver of lease disposition fee and/or up to $500 in excess wear and use charges, when purchasing or leasing a new Nissan Financed through NMAC. Nissan LEAF and Single-Pay lessees are ineligible for this offer. Residency restrictions may apply. Program not available in California. See your Nissan dealer for complete details.

    Start
    07/07/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with NMAC Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Student/College Grad for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse). Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Not transferable to family members (besides spouse) or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
