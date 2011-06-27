Requirements and Restrictions:

Select returning NMAC lessees may be eligible for waiver of up to 2 remaining lease payments, plus waiver of lease disposition fee and/or up to $500 in excess wear and use charges, when purchasing or leasing a new Nissan Financed through NMAC. Nissan LEAF and Single-Pay lessees are ineligible for this offer. Residency restrictions may apply. Program not available in California. See your Nissan dealer for complete details.