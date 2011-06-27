  1. Home
2019 Nissan NV Passenger Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Nissan NV Passenger

3500 SL

3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with NMAC Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Student/College Grad for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Not transferable to friends or family members (besides spouse). Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Not transferable to family members (besides spouse) or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Natural Disaster Relief for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Those individuals /businesses whose vehicle(s) were damaged or total loss in the designated areas along the Eastern Coast of the United States due to Hurricane Isaias in July/August that can validate the damage through insurance requirements stated below in the x201CCUSTOMER DOCUMENTATION REQUIREDx201D section Program eligibility is transferable within the same household, and vehicle registrant must provide proof of residency. It is non-transferable to family members outside the household or friends outside the household. Limit one new replacement vehicle per claim (i.e. if three vehicles are damaged, the customer is eligible for three replacements). See Nissan Dealer for complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    08/10/2020
    End
    11/09/2020

  • Financing

  • Leasing

