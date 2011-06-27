Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,686
|$28,583
|$32,193
|Clean
|$25,258
|$28,110
|$31,641
|Average
|$24,404
|$27,164
|$30,537
|Rough
|$23,549
|$26,217
|$29,432
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV 3dr Van (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,734
|$30,862
|$34,761
|Clean
|$27,272
|$30,351
|$34,165
|Average
|$26,350
|$29,329
|$32,972
|Rough
|$25,427
|$28,307
|$31,780
Estimated values
2019 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL 3dr Van (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,172
|$36,913
|$41,576
|Clean
|$32,620
|$36,302
|$40,863
|Average
|$31,516
|$35,079
|$39,436
|Rough
|$30,413
|$33,857
|$38,010