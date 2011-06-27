  1. Home
Used 2017 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SV Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size5.6 l
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front, rear, third and fourth row head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
SV Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Carpet Floor Matsyes
All Season Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room70.4 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room69.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity218.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight6862 lbs.
Gross weight9450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Maximum payload2587 lbs.
Angle of departure16.7 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height84.0 in.
EPA interior volume267.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
LT245/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
