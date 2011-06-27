Used 2016 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity28.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque385 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size5.6 l
Horsepower317 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front, rear, third and fourth row head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Power Basic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Season Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room42.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room60.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room70.4 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room69.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paint- Pearl Whiteyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity218.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight6789 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.8 degrees
Maximum payload2711 lbs.
Angle of departure16.7 degrees
Length240.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height84.0 in.
EPA interior volume267.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base146.1 in.
Width79.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Java Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Super Black
  • Glacier White
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
LT245/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
